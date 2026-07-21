Arsenal’s summer defensive blueprint has been thrown into disarray by a worsening back injury to William Saliba, with the club now preparing for the possibility that their first-choice centre-back will require surgery and miss the remainder of the calendar year. The development has already shifted transfer thinking inside the club, and a name that had long hovered at the edge of Arsenal’s interest is now moving firmly to the centre of it.

Committing to Konsa Before the Prognosis Is Settled

The Poker Guru editorial team, which follows the Lithuanian poker community and reads decision-making through the lens of probability and imperfect information, sees Arsenal’s current posture as a case study in acting under incomplete data. The club has already shifted its transfer stance toward retaining Ben White and pursuing an additional defender before Saliba’s surgical outcome is confirmed, and that pivot carries real structural risk if the prognosis resolves differently.

According to Teamtalk.com, Arsenal’s admiration for Ezri Konsa is long-standing, and Saliba’s deteriorating condition has accelerated that interest considerably. The Poker Guru team notes that weighing incomplete information against the potential cost of a wrong decision is a challenge that extends well beyond football transfers. As one example, https://pokerguru.lt/ covers topics related to poker strategy and decision-making, where evaluating probabilities before all the facts are known is a familiar concept. In the Arsenal case, the club is not waiting for absolute certainty but acting on the information currently available.

Saliba’s Back Problem Has Not Responded to Treatment

The expectation within Arsenal is that Saliba has been managing the back problem for some time. The injury has failed to improve despite careful treatment, and there is now a growing internal belief that surgery represents the most likely next step.

Such a procedure would sideline the 25-year-old France international for the remainder of the calendar year. That is not a short-term absence to be managed with squad rotation. For a club that has built much of its defensive identity around Saliba’s presence, losing him for that length of time forces a structural rethink, not just a patching exercise.

Ben White’s Role Shifts From Expendable to Essential

Arsenal entered this summer with a clear plan. The club was looking to sign a new right-back, ideally a versatile option who could compete with or replace White, and White himself was considered a player the club would have been willing to sell for the right offer.

That calculus has changed. Arsenal are now increasingly inclined to keep White while also signing another defender, rather than treating the two decisions as mutually exclusive. The reason is straightforward. White is naturally a centre-back who has excelled at right-back under Mikel Arteta, and his ability to cover both positions has become considerably more valuable given Saliba’s uncertain availability.

White’s own season ended early with a knee injury, though that setback did not require surgery and he remains on course to be available for the start of the new campaign. His fitness, combined with his dual positional capability, has transformed him from a potential outgoing to a player Arsenal now want to keep as a structural resource.

Konsa’s Dual-Position Value Fits Arsenal’s Revised Needs

Ezri Konsa is emerging as a serious target for Arsenal, and the reasons are specific. The Aston Villa and England international can play both centre-back and right-back, making him an ideal fit for a club that now needs cover across two positions rather than reinforcement at one.

Arsenal’s interest is described as long-standing, and Saliba’s injury has intensified it. That interest is expected to grow further in the coming weeks. Konsa would not be arriving as a stopgap. The dual-position profile means he could fill in at centre-back if Saliba misses extended time, while also competing for the right-back role that remains a priority regardless of the Saliba situation.

The complication is that Arsenal are already preparing an ambitious move for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, a pursuit confirmed as far back as May. Signing both Konsa and Rogers would amount to a double raid on Villa Park. Aston Villa would be reluctant to lose two of Unai Emery’s most important players in the same window, a calculation made sharper by the departure of Youri Tielemans to Manchester United earlier this week.

Livramento’s Setbacks Widened the Search Beyond a Specialist Right-Back

Before Saliba’s situation came to a head, Arsenal had been tracking several right-back options. Wesley, Ivan Fresneda, and Nnamdi Collins were all monitored, and Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento had been viewed as one of the leading candidates. Livramento’s injury setbacks, however, complicated that picture and prompted a reconsideration of the target profile.

A player who operates only as a right-back carries different risk than one who can also play centre-back. When Livramento’s availability became uncertain, the logic of pursuing a defender with broader positional range became harder to ignore. Konsa fits that description better than any specialist right-back on the longlist.

A Decision That Cannot Wait for Full Information

Saliba’s prognosis remains unresolved. Surgery has not been confirmed, only anticipated as the most likely outcome. Arsenal are moving on Konsa before that outcome is known because waiting for certainty is not an option when the transfer window is open and competing clubs are active.

If surgery is confirmed and Saliba misses the bulk of the season, Arsenal cannot afford to enter that period short of defensive cover. The cost of inaction, in that scenario, outweighs the cost of a transfer made under incomplete information. The club knows it. That is precisely why the Konsa interest is intensifying now rather than after the medical picture becomes clear.