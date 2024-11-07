It’s certainly a shop-worn cliche in sports, but it’s true: it’s getting late, early. What that means, basically, is despite their being a lot of season left, time is running out towards achieving the aspired goals. For Real Madrid, they enter the weekend clash with Osasuna nine points behind arch-rivals FC Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

While they do have a game in hand on the Blaugranes, they’ve already blown their best chance to directly gain points on them, having been annihilated in the home edition of El Clasico this campaign.

Osasuna at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 9, 2pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 24 pts, WDWWL Osasuna 5th, 21 pts, WDLWW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 82% Draw 12% Osasuna 6%

Things don’t look good in the Champions League either, after they just got thrashed by AC Milan in midweek. They are in line to advance to the playoff portion, in that competition, but they are fall below the next round automatic qualification line.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Osasuna

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories