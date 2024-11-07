Real Madrid certainly had a season-long injury crisis last term, but they were able to overcome it. This season, well it remains to ultimately be seen, but thus far, they can’t seem to rise above it all. Things have now gone from bad to worse for Real Madrid, as midfield maestro Aurelien Tchouameni will be sidelined for about a month with a sprained left ankle.

Tchouameni will miss out against Osasuna on Saturday, as well as Leganés, Getafe, Athletic Club and Girona.

Osasuna at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 9, 2pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 24 pts, WDWWL Osasuna 5th, 21 pts, WDLWW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 82% Draw 12% Osasuna 6%

Real Madrid Team News

Tchouameni will likely miss the next Champions League clash against Liverpool (a rematch of the 2018 and 2022 finals) as well. And the latest injury blow came as a double shot, as Fede Valverde is a doubt here, due to lower back pain. Meanwhile the likes of David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

Last year, Madrid overcame three key players missing major time with serious Anterior Cruciate Ligament injuries to do the La Liga and Champions League double. This season, at least so far, it doesn’t appear they can replicate that story.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

