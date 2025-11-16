Real Madrid Hosts Historical NFL Regular Season Game

Since 1947, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu has been the home to Real Madrid CF, by many metrics, the richest, most powerful club in all of sport. The Bernabeu has hosted both a World Cup and Champions League Final. And today, in a continuation of the NFL international series, a National Football League regular season game. Yes, Real Madrid welcomed in the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins, for what is the first NFL game staged in Spain, ever.

And it is easily the finest and most advanced venue to ever host an overseas NFL game.

This is a truly incredible feat of engineering. The NFL could learn a lot from Real Madrid’s engineers and provide its players with the best natural grass fields possible in any climate. https://t.co/D91BkKcafh — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) November 16, 2025

In its 80-year history, the Bernabeu has undergone three renovations, and the work done in 2024 put the venue into its own state-of-the-art class. Now they have a natural grass pitch that is fully retractable. Not to mention an irrigation system hydration capabilities that are second to none, sports facility wise.

Views from iconic Bernabéu Stadium – home of Real Madrid – where Dolphins & Commanders play the 1st NFL ever regular season game in Spain Sunday. pic.twitter.com/utSdi2ODa9 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 13, 2025

Maybe the Commanders and Dolphins aren’t the best two teams to showcase overseas right now, as both enter this game 3-7.

They’re certainly not on the same level as Real Madrid, los Reyes del Europa (the Kings of Europe, due to all their UCL and European Cup titles). However, history made is still history made.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

