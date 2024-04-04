Newcastle United are drifting listlessly towards the end of a lost season. Traveling to Fulham FC on Saturday, they’ll take on a side that really has nothing to play for this campaign.

The Magpies, with a run of results that continues to be consistently inconsistent, could be headed for a similar fate soon.

Newcastle United at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. April 6, 3pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

PL Standing, Form: Fulham 13th, 39 pts LDWLW Newcastle 8th, 44 pts DWLWL

Google Result Probability: Fulham 39% Draw 26% Newcastle 35%

For now, Conference League qualification is still there for the taking, and a Europa League berth could still possibly be had. But that is all far below the expectations for this season.

Despite it all, manager Eddie Howe still has decent job security. Let’s just play out the string, and get this over with.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Martin Dubravka; Lewis Hall, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Emil Krafth; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

