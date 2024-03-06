Manchester United are running out of time to finish in the top four. Ahead of Saturday’s home match against Everton FC, they’re 11 points adrift of Aston Villa for the fourth and final automatic Champions League qualification slot.

They only have 11 games left to make up that ground, so it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, and in the end this could cost Erik ten Hag his job.

Manchester United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kick: Sat. Mar. 9, 3pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Google Result Probability: United 52% Draw 24% Everton FC 24%

Premier League Form, Standing: United LLWWW, 6th, 44 pts Everton FC LDDLD 16th, 25 pts

If Ten Hag is going to impress his INEOS bosses, enough to stay put, he better start rattling off Ws.

Here is what we think is the best potential starting lineup (as we don’t think Premier League Player of the Month Rasmus Hojlund will be match fit to go the full 90) this weekend) towards achieving those ends on Saturday.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat; Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro; Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Marcus Rashford

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

