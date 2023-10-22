Raphael Varane was fit enough to make a cameo yesterday in Manchester United’s 2-1 win at Sheffield. He should now be 100% ready to start and go the full 90 minutes versus FC Copenhagen. And that’s a great thing because his leadership is sorely needed on this team right now, one that is very much lacking in leaders.

They did get a road win in the league yesterday, and that is the best way to honor Sir Bobby Charlton on the day of his passing, but this is a side with major issues to fix.

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 24, 8 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group A Matchday 3 of 6

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Copenhagen 13% Draw 18% Manchester United 70%

Group Standings, Form: Copenhagen 3rd, 1 pt, LD Manchester United 4th, 0 pts, LL

They can start by finally getting a win in Europe this term. Their UEFA Champions League campaign is off to a disastrous start so far. They currently sit dead last in the group table.

Man United Team News vs FC Copenhagen

We covered Varane already, but elsewhere Sergio Reguilon could finally be fit enough to start for United, provided he is part of the plan here for manager Erik ten Hag. Casemiro is unavailable, due to the suspension he must serve after having drawn a red card.

And then finally, you have the quartet of long-term injury absentees in the back line.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez remain sidelined here, as well as for tthe to Ten Hag as the club’s injury woes at the back continue.

