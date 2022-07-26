Mason Greenwood Social Media Accounts Remain Online but Inactive

Mason Greenwood remains the biggest question mark on the Manchester United roster as the start of the regular season rapidly approaches. Football fans, all over the world, wonder if/when he’ll return to action, given the very serious legal problems that are ongoing for the 20 year old English international. While the evidence against Greenwood is very damning, the judicial process must be allowed to run its course.

He stands accused of several very serious crimes, so no one can truly speculate about when, or even if, he’ll return to the football pitch this season.

While United will not make/sell shirts with his name on them this season, he still has an active player profile on the club’s official page.

The CIES Football Observatory even assigned him a transfer market value (a pretty high one actually!) earlier this summer. And although he’s been dropped by his sponsors since the very disturbing audio and video of his actions emerged online, Greenwood retains a presence on social media, with official, verified accounts.

They haven’t been taken down, surprisingly, but (as expected) there hasn’t been a single new posting since the allegations of rape, assault and threats to kill first emerged back in January.

Posted above is his most recent Tweet, from January 19. You might not want to read any of the replies. Posted below is his most recent Instagram post, it is from January 25. It appears comments have been deleted and disabled.

Understandable.

So where do we go from here? Hard to say, but what we do know is that there always seems to be clamoring to find out. There is a tremendous demand for updates on the status of Mason Greenwood right now, and the supply of actual relevant information remains low.

