Fitness Update on Man United Midfielders Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba

We’re still ten days away from Manchester United returning to action, when they’ll travel to Chelsea for a Premier League fixture. In terms of looking at really early team news/the fitness situation for this game, you already know that leading scorer Marcus Rashford will be unavailable.
As for two other main players, the side’s most important/best midfielders, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll available. With new January arrival Bruno Fernandes now in the mix, you could really see a power pairing, or stellar midfield three, once McTominay and Pogba are back at 100%.
We’ll start with Pogba, who recently had his cast removed, following surgery to repair his chronic foot injury.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, at the end of last month: “Paul’s had a terrible season with injuries and he’s desperate to play football.”
“If there’s one thing that I know about Paul, he loves playing football and he loves just being out there training as well, and it’s been playing on his mind.”
“Any player who is injured cannot wait to get back on the pitch, you feel so free. He’s been playing with pain, so I’m sure when he’s pain-free and he’s injury-free, he’ll enjoy his football.”
Pogba has only made seven total appearances in the Premier League competition this season, and once again, transfer rumors are swirling.
According to the Daily Express though, Pogba is inching closer to a return and could be back in action for the next match. The Frenchman will miss the team’s warm weather training trip to Malaga, Spain though, as will McTominay.
The Scottish international said in an interview with Sky Sports:
“I am feeling good, hopefully do my best to be back on the pitch as soon as I possibly can.”
McTominay has been on the sidelines since Boxing Day, due to a knee injury.
There return is our pleasure big up 2 all Manu fans
I can’t wait to see our midfielders back on form