Man United Team News vs POAK: Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire

As the Ruud Van Nistelrooy “era” (if you can really call it that) nears its end, the Ruben Amorim era draws near. So change is coming, but in the meantime, we have some changes in the team injury/fitness situation too. Christian Eriksen will be out for an indefinite time, with an injury that hasn’t been disclosed.

“We’re still hoping and working hard to get Christian part of the squad,” RVN said of Eriksen. “He’s working hard to make it in the last moment.”

Manchester United vs Paok FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Nov. 7, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 of 8

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UEL Standings: Man United 21st, 3pts, DDD Paok 30th, 1 pt, LLD

Man United Team News

The news is better for Harry Maguire, as the central defender is moving closer towards a return. He might not be fit to feature in this match, but he could be in contention for the weekend, as he’s recovering well from his calf injury. Midfield maestro Kobbie Mainoo is about a week or two behind him. Ditto for Leny Yoro.

Elsewhere Mason Mount, Luke Shaw (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Antony (ankle) remain out indefinitely.

