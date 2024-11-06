Manchester United badly need a win in their 2024-25 UEFA Europa League campaign, as they welcome in a visit from Paok FC. All United have to show for their efforts so far are three draws. Maybe having someone else in charge, instead of Erik ten Hag, could make a difference this time?

Ruud van Nistelrooy pretty much has no choice but to field a very strong team. There are just too many injuries to do some squad rotation.

Manchester United vs Paok FC FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Nov. 7, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 of 8

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UEL Standings: Man United 21st, 3pts, DDD Paok fc 30th, 1 pt, LLD

Plus, if they don’t start getting some wins soon, they’ll find themselves making an early exit from the second tier UEFA competition, Paok FC currently sit second in the Greek Super League, so this won’t be an easy out.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Paok FC

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

