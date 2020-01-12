Donny van de Beek Rules Out January Move to Manchester United

Manchester United are still waiting on their first addition this January transfer window. Not their first statement signing, but just any new player. Having pulled out on Erling Haaland, United’s next top target this January was rumored to be Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.
The attacking midfielder with a valuation of about £50 million, and a profile of what United are looking for at the position had been linked with the club, but it’s not going to happen.
“It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment,” Van de Beek told FOX Sports Netherlands. “I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well.”
The “maybe” uttered by the 22-year-old in his response means that a summer move could still happen of course. The Netherlands international also said that he was flattered by the interest from big clubs. Real Madrid have also reportedly been pursuing the key member of last year’s semi-finalists.
“These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I’ve said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100%,” he continued.
Van de beek was also asked if could he see both positives and negatives in a potential move to United.
“Yeah, you’re right,” he answered. “You can look at it like that. It is not something that is in my mind right now, but what you say is true.”
With Van de Beek not an option, United may turn to Leicester City’s James Maddison or Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish. Or they could go back for their top target of the 2014 summer transfer window that came close, but never materialized- Arturo Vidal.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind