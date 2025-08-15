As soon as Benjamin Sesko was signed, the writing was on the wall for Manchester United center forward Rasmus Hojlund. The 72m GBP flop got pushed down the striker pecking order with the Sesko signing, and now he must find a new destination in order to get regular first team football. Despite his publicly declaring his intentions to remain at United, his camp is currently working on finding a new team for him.

AC Milan is reportedly leading the chase, but this deal is far from closed.

Yahoo Sports, citing Sky, are reporting that United “are open to a loan deal with an option-to-buy for Hojlund, with the Red Devils wanting around €35-40 million to consider selling the player.”

If Hojlund is to leave United, then it would make sense he’d go back to Italy, given how Serie A is where the Danish international achieved the highest successes of his career so far. When United signed him from Atalanta, the young striker was on a high point in his career.

And while no one should really read too much into preseason performances, Hojlund played very well during the Premier League Summer Series, a collection of preseason friendlies staged in the United States.

Hojlund looked really good in United’s 4-1 win over AFC Bournemouth, at Chicago’s Soldier Field, which was the same day that the Sesko rumors really started heating up.

Asked about the Hojlund situation at his news conference earlier today, United manager Ruben Amorim simply said that he remains a United player, and a potential option for Sunday versus Arsenal.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

