What is the bottom for Manchester City this season? Ahead of the visit from Everton FC on Boxing Day they now sit seventh in the table. With all the pre-Christmas fixtures now in the books, City are not just out of the league title race, they’re also outside the top four.

In fact as it stands right now, they are not even in line for a Europa League berth. Wow! How the mighty have fallen once Rodri went down with injury.

Boxing Day Fixtures FYIs

Manchester City vs Everton FC

Kickoff: Thurs. Dec. 26, 12:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Man City 70% Draw 18% Everton FC 12%

Premier League Form, Standing: Everton FC 15th, 16 pts, DLWDD Man City 7th, 27 pts, LWDLL

Despite the fact that he was just recently extended, Pep Guardiola resignation rumors are floating about- that’s what a disaster this season has been.

The club did come out and say that there is nothing at all to those rumors however.

Man City Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis; Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

