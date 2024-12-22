On Friday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provided a timeline for the return of Ruben Dias. He also confirmed two new injuries, Ederson and Matheus Nunes, ahead of the 2-1 loss at Aston Villa. However, he didn’t reveal the injury specifics on either player. The only thing Pep said, in regards to his number one goalkeeper: ” Ederson is not here; he does not feel good.”

Obviously, a big mystery there, so we’ll see what develops.

Boxing Day Fixtures FYIs

Manchester City vs Everton FC

Kickoff: Thurs. Dec. 26, 12:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Man City 70% Draw 18% Everton FC 12%

Premier League Form, Standing: Everton FC 15th, 16 pts, DLWDD Man City 7th, 27 pts, LWDLL

Man City Team News

We don’t know much about Nunes either, except that he reportedly has a knock. At this point, however, I would not expect to see either player in the Boxing Day fixture against Everton.

There is good news though- Manuel Akanji is back fit and came back into the team that lost to the Villans.

As for that aforementioned Dias update, Guardiola said the following:

“Ruben will be out for three or four weeks. It’s muscular. [He played] 75 minutes against United, and he felt something, but he is so strong and wanted to stay on the pitch.”

So the injury woes, and with it the losses, continue for the Cityzens.

