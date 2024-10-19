While Manchester City will obviously greatly miss the services of Rodri, because, as you know he’s one of the team’s most important players, the squad remains filled with depth and talent. They should greatly overpower Wolves with ease on Sunday.

Just looking at how Wolverhampton Wanderers have performed thus far, it’s likely they’re going back down to the Championship, a place they haven’t been since 2016.

Wolves vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct 20, 2pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 73% Draw 16% Wolves 11%

PL Form: Manchester City WWDDW Wolves DLLLL

PL Standing: Manchester City 2nd, 17 pts Wolves 20th, 1 pt

Hard to believe this was once a club, not too long ago, that was competing for slots in the UEFA tournaments. City manager Pep Guardiola has a lot of options here, and this is what we think he’ll go with. This match should definitely be a rout.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

