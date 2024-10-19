Man City Team News at Wolves: Kevin de Bruyne, Nathan Ake

Defender Nathan Ake and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne stand a decent chance of making the match day squad tomorrow, but for now, we’re still going to label them as “doubts.” Said manager Pep Guardiola regarding Nathan Ake:

“Yesterday, Nathan did the first training with the team. Maybe they can travel [this weekend], but they’re not ready to start.”

Wolves vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct 20, 2pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 73% Draw 16% Wolves 11%

PL Form: Manchester City WWDDW Wolves DLLLL

PL Standing: Manchester City 2nd, 17 pts Wolves 20th, 1 pt

Man City Team News

On topic of Kevin de Bruyne specifically, Pep said: “I don’t think so… In training, the last part.” If either of them do play, it will only be in a limited cameo off the bench.

Other than that, City have only two injury concerns at this time- Rodri who is out for the season and Oscar Bobb, who is looking at a December return. On paper, this match should be a laugher. City have dominated this series as of late, and the table certainly doesn’t lie. Second versus 20th should turn out exactly as you might think it might.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories