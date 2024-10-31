When Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola selects his first team Saturday at the Vitality Stadium, where his side will clash with AFC Bournemouth, he’ll have a limited number of options in various position groups. They are in full blow injury crisis mode, with Pep summating the situation thusly:

“I think when we are in trouble like we are — because in nine years, I’ve never in this situation had this many injuries for this many reasons — in these situations, the players make a step forward.”

However, he also added the following: “They are more together than ever.”

Manchester City at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, November 2, 3pm, Vitality Stadium

Result Probability: Manchester City 61%, Draw 21%, Bournemouth 18%

Premier League Standing Manchester City 1st, 23 pts AFC Bournemouth 11th, 12 pts

In constructing the starting XI below, we tried to come up with the strongest side that we could, but so much of their quality on the roster, is just not available right now. Maybe they should have been more active in this past summer’s transfer window?

It kind of feels like the headlines this past summer were more about subtractions than additions.

It’s coming back to hurt them now.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Erling Haaland

Bernardo Silva Phil Foden Matheus Nunes

Mateo Kovacic Ilkay Gundogan

Josko Gvardiol John Stones Ruben Dias Rico Lewis

Ederson

