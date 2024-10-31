The good news for Manchester City, they’re currently at the top of the Premier League table. The bad news for Man City- they are now in full blown injury crisis mode, with Savinho now having to be stretchered off, in last night’s League Cup elimination loss at Tottenham Hotspur. He suffered an ankle injury that looks pretty serious, and we should get some sort of timeline for his recovery, later today.

It looks pretty bad, as Savinho was in tears from all the pain and trauma.

Manchester City at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Man City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Kickoff: Saturday, November 2, 3pm, Vitality Stadium

Result Probability: Manchester City 61%, Draw 21%, Bournemouth 18%

Premier League Standing Manchester City 1st, 23 pts AFC Bournemouth 11th, 12 pts

Man City Team News

Additionally, Manuel Akanji was scratched from the game during warm ups, as he was a doubt heading into it, due to a knee issue.

Heading out to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, City Manager Pep Guardiola assessed the situation rather grimly: “Tomorrow we have two ‘keepers and Erling Haaland for a training session, the rest we don’t have…We are 13 players…We are in real difficulty but we have to make the effort. The guys who played, most finished with problems and we will see how they recover.”

Rodri is done for the season while Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker won’t be back until after the November internationals. Jérémy Doku is likely out for another week or so while Oscar Bobb won’t be back on the pitch until some point this winter.

And then, finally, central defender Rúben Dias, it has been revealed, has been playing through an injury problem of some sort.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories