Manchester City’s only new signing of the summer, Savinho, went down with a knee injury in the season opening win at Chelsea, but luckily, it is not serious. Savinho will likely be fit for the next game, at home to Ipswich Town. The news is much worse for Oscar Bobb, who is still looking at several months on the shelf, due to a leg injury.

Meanwhile Ilkay Gundogan, who sat out the La Liga opener with slight knock, is reportedly moving closer towards a return.

Premier League Fixture FYIs

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

Kickoff: Saturday Aug. 24, 3pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Manchester City Preview Material Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Ipswich Town 3% Draw 7% Manchester City 90%

PL Form, Standing: Ipswich Town L, 18th, 0pts Manchester City W, 4th, 3 pts

Man City Team News

Whether the deal gets done or not, it’s not going to happen early enough for him to play for City this weekend. In sticking with transfer talk, outcast fullback Joao Cancelo is seemingly on his way to Saudi Arabia. He’s a very talented player, but for whatever reason him and Pep Guardiola just do not get along.

A new start is best. Shifting back to fitness concerns, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake (none of which really got to have a true preseason) could all be 100% fully fit to start here. Meanwhile Rodri is still working his way back to being match fit.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

