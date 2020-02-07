Manchester City vs West Ham United Starting XI Predictions

As West Ham United continue their quest to acquire points and get out of the relegation zone, the next challenge is a daunting one- a trip to Manchester City. David Moyes’ side currently sits 18th, one point behind Aston Villa for the final safety position.
City, reigning back to back league champions and winners of a domestic treble last season are second, but already 22 points off the top of the table pace. City boss Pep Guardiola himself has already said that this season will be defined by what they do in the Champions League.
Their UCL knockout round match-up with Real Madrid is of course further down the line this month, so let’s take a look at potential starting lineups for this one.
West Ham United: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice; Snodgrass, Noble, Soucek, Bowen; Haller
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, D. Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, B. Silva
West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs
February 9, 4:30 pm, City of Manchester Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV: Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event
Google Result Probabilities: West Ham United win 4% Draw 9% Manchester City win 87%
Odds via Sports Bet: West Ham United win 21/1 Draw 11/1 Manchester City win 1.08/1
Form Guide: West Ham United DLLDL Manchester City LWDWW
Prediction: Manchester City 3, West Ham United 0
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry," regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the "Let's Get Weird, Sports" podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
