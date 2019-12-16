Manchester City Victims of their Own Success, Says Pep Guardiola

According to Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have become victims of their own success so far this Premier League season. As we all know, they are the two time reigning Premier League champions, having accumulated 198 points the last two seasons, and in doing so setting the new benchmark in English football.
But after winning the league title by the slimmest of margins last year (one point) over Liverpool last term, Guardiola’s side is currently 14 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders.
Guardiola said the standard to win was set at 85 points back when he arrived in 2016, but now the bar has been raised to achieving 100 point Premier League seasons. That is the new level that that now needs to be matched.
The City manager added that no other team has won back-to-back Premier League titles the past 11 years. Of course, Liverpool have taken it to another level now by winning 16 of 17 games thus far, and drawing the other. This is a superlative performance that we have not seen in a long time. Guardiola said the present situation, in which everyone needs to be at their best in order to keep up, will help the team in the future. To try and match the standard set by Liverpool, the team needs to stay focused and keep winning.
Further more, Guardiola admitted that Liverpool, trying to achieve their first league title in 30 years, is hungry for more. He says that his team was not at this level of ambition when he first joined the club.
Guardiola also mentioned that Klopp has maintained high standards this season as well, adding to that the Merseyside club is trying to keep up with the excellent pace set by the two time English champions. Between the two sides is Leicester City, who currently sit second place in the table, 10 points behind the table toppers.
The next chance that city will have at directly reducing the distance between themselves and Liverpool will come on April 4th when the two teams meet at the City of Manchester Stadium.
