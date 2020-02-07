Man City vs West Ham Team News: Sterling, Zinchenko, Anderson

It’s a mini-slate this weekend in the Premier League, with just two games on Saturday and two more on Sunday. Manchester City welcome in West Ham United as one of the fixtures in this quartet. City look to further cement their place in the top four while the Hammers are hoping to get above the drop zone.
Let’s look at the team news for both sides, starting with the hosts. Full back Oleksandr Zinchenko is suspended for the reigning back-to-back champions after being sent off in the ugly loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The defender made a really bone-headed play that cost his side dearly.
Elsewhere, English international and stellar winger Raheem Sterling is a strong doubt after having picked up a hamstring injury in the loss to Spurs.
Switching over to the visitors, forward Felipe Anderson might be fit enough to be in the squad, although most likely not starting minutes, for this one. Additionally, they’ll be without their long term injury absentees, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko.
West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs
February 9, 4:30 pm, City of Manchester Stadium
Starting XI Predictions for both sides: go to this link
TV: Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event
Google Result Probabilities: West Ham United win 4% Draw 9% Manchester City win 87%
Odds via Sports Bet: West Ham United win 21/1 Draw 11/1 Manchester City win 1.08/1
Form Guide: West Ham United DLLDL Manchester City LWDWW
Prediction: Manchester City 3, West Ham United 0
