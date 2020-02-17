Man City vs West Ham Team News: Sterling, Sane, Laporte, Anderson

In the past week, Manchester City have been hit with both a literal storm and a bigger, metaphorical storm. Wednesday night sees Man City host West Ham United in a reschedule of the match called off due to winter super storm Ciara. This will be the first time that City takes to the pitch after the news of UEFA hitting them with a two season Champions League ban, and a fine of 30 million Euro.
What kind of performance will we see from Pep Guardiola’s men in this one? That’s anybody’s guess, but it’s clear that they’re taking on a side that is much less talented than they are. City is rightfully heavily favored in this one.
In turning to the team news for this match, we start on the wings with City, as Raheem Sterling is a strong doubt having picked up a hamstring injury last time out. Another stellar winger, Leroy Sane, is still “weeks away” from returning according to what Pep said last week.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is suspended for the reigning back-to-back champions after being sent off in the ugly loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The defender made a really bone-headed play that cost his side dearly. Elsewhere in the back line, Aymeric Laporte is training again, attempting to regain fitness, but Guardiola has made it clear he won’t rush him back after his serious injury.
Switching over to the visitors, forward Felipe Anderson is back in training and will be fit enough to feature, and could play starters minutes, for this one. Additionally, they’ll be without their long term injury absentees, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmol.
West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs
February 19, 7:30 pm, City of Manchester Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Manchester City
TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK) NBCSN (USA)
Referee: Graham Scott
Odds: West Ham United win 18/1 Draw 9/1 Manchester City win 1/9
Form Guide: West Ham United DLLDL Manchester City LWDWW
Prediction: Manchester City 3, West Ham United 0
