Welcome to Manchester, Ipswich Town. And welcome back to the Premier League, Tractor Boys! Here’s your reward, you get Liverpool in week one and then a trip to Manchester City in week two. The league did them zero favors in scheduling. There is easing into it for them! At least week three is Fulham, and that’s a big step down in weight class.

Anyway Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will have no sympathy for the newly promoted, as this is a cutthroat, results-oriented business.

Second Round of League Fixtures FYIs

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City

Kickoff: Saturday Aug. 24, 3pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Manchester City Preview Material Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Ipswich Town 3% Draw 7% Manchester City 90%

PL Form, Standing: Ipswich Town L, 18th, 0pts Manchester City W, 4th, 3 pts

While he does have some injuries, and also some transfer-related issues to contend with, there are still plenty of first class options to work with here. This is going to be a match where City will have more of their biggest guns blazing, from the get-go, in this match.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Ipswich Town

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri; Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

