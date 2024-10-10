As we sit here at the October international break, Manchester City have their share of fitness concerns to contend with. You have three players: Kevin de Bruyne (groin), Jack Grealish (unspecified knock) and Nathan Ake (thigh muscle) who could all be fit to feature at Wolves, a week from Sunday.

Meanwhile Oscar Bobb (broken leg) and Rodri (knee ligament surgical repair) definitely will not. Let’s take a closer look at the quintet.

“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back,” City manager Pep Guardiola said on the final day of September.

The English winger should be fine, as the rest of relaxation from the international break will do him well.

As Guardiola said about a month ago: “Injured. I think until the next international break. We are unlucky with Nathan – every time he goes [to play for Netherlands], he comes back injured.”

That is true, he does seem to get

Pep described his broken leg back on August 16: “It was in the training session. Unfortunately, he had a big impact and got injured. He is having surgery this afternoon. Hopefully, it will go well, and he will be back in 3-4 months.” So it’s likely a December-January return for the promising youngster.

Done for the season; a truly devastating blow. He’s so important to what they do.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

