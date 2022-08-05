Man City Team News at West Ham: Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City have only one fitness issue to concern themselves with ahead of their season opener at West Ham United. They do have a potential concern over the possible exit of one of their key players however. Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move to FC Barcelona, but some reports claim the Catalan Club hasn’t even registered a first official bid yet.

Other reports claim that even if that bid comes in, manager Pep Guardiola is set to block the move. Here is what was said at the weekly manager press conference today.

West Ham vs Manchester City FYIs

When is it? Sunday, August 7, 4:30 PM UK Time.

Where is it? Olympic Stadium, London

What about the Manchester City Preview Material? Starting XI Prediction here

And the Hammers? Team News Starting XI Prediction

What is the West Ham Team News? go here

Who’s in form? West Ham (DDLDD) Man City (–WWL)

What are the odds? West Ham (+750) Man City (-270) Draw (+425)

After Extra Time Podcast Spotify Apple Podcasts

“I didn’t say he’d leave,” Guardiola responded to a question about B. Silva’s future.

“The answer was the same as last season. You ask me every week, I always say I want the best for the players. I want Bernardo to stay. 100 percent. But at the same time if you want to leave, have an offer, clubs come to an agreement. Common sense. Hes an important player, special, but I don’t know what will happen. We didn’t get any offer ,last season neither. Bernardo’s ready, training well for Sunday.

Pep was also asked if he talks with Bernardo about his future.

“I talk a lot with Bernardo, with all of them, maybe because I’m getting old and we know each other quite well,” he answered.

“I’m more relaxed as a manager with them, I know them. Their feelings, the good and bad moments. But not about this situation, if I have to tell him something I tell him, but we don’t have doubts about the situation. He’s happy, engaged, he has a beautiful dog. He’s happy here, what will happen will happen.

As for the fitness issues, Aymeric Laporte is the only confirmed absentee for City in this game, as he continues recovering from the surgery that he had at the end of last season.

