Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

When Liverpool visits Everton FC on Saturday, it’s going to be very difficult for the two sides involved to produce a match as thrilling and exciting as the 3-3 draw with Newcastle United was last night. Don’t expect the Merseyside derby to be as fun and interesting as the midweek back-and-forth goal fest at St. James Park was.

Mohamed Salah was the hero for the Reds as he bagged a brace, and then moved past Erling Haaland for the league lead in scoring.

Liverpool FC at Everton FC FYIs

Merseyside Derby Kickoff: Saturday, December 7 at 12.30pm local, Goodison Park

Google Result Probability: Everton FC victory 13% Draw 19% Liverpool victory 68%

PL Standing, Form: Everton FC 15th, 14 pts, LDDLW Liverpool 1st, 35 pts, WWWWD

“Every time we need him he scores an important goal,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said of Salah’s dominant performance. “He was outstanding, apart from the goals he did many more special things for us.”

“We were outstanding in the second half, but the first half we were not good enough,” Slot said. “They were really aggressive and forced us to make mistakes.

“But the second half was so much better and we had much more control.”

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Everton

Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Dominic Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

