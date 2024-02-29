The Liverpool FC injury crisis just won’t abate. Believe it or not, it’s actually getting worse, with Andy Robertson the latest problem. The left back was stricken with an unspecified illness, which was bad enough to keep him out of yesterday’s 3-0 FA Cup fifth round win over Southampton FC.

Alexis Mac Allister has the same issue, but he was able to make the matchday squad, and even feature off the bench.

Liverpool FC at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar 2, 2024, at 3pm UK City Ground

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: N. Forest 17% Draw 20% Liverpool 63%

PL Position, Form Guide: Nottm. Forest 17th, 24 pts LWLDL Liverpool 1st, 60 pts WWWLW

Both Robertson and Mac Allister have to be considered doubts for the Saturday league clash with the Tricky Trees. The news for Darwin Nunez is better, as he missed out of last night’s victory due only to precaution. He should be available here, but as many as 14 players will not be.

So let’s get through them all in rapid fire succession. We don’t have time to a deep dive on all of them right now.

Mo Salah, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai should all be back at some point this month, but none of them will be ready for this match.

Looking further ahead, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ryan Gravenberch are all looking at returns to action sometime next month.

The outlook is worse for Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota, as both have no definitive timeline for return.

And then finally, Thiago Alcantara, Ben Doak and Joel Matip are all done for the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

