In Manchester United, Liverpool FC will be looking, on Sunday, to avenge the only team that took points from a meeting with them this season. Not that they would actually need any more motivation for a match against their bitterest of rivals, but hey, it’s the main story line in this the headliner fixture of the Premier League weekend.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will have three more key players, who had been long term injury absentees, now back in the rotation for this match, but we didn’t pick any of them in our first team prediction. The Reds have enough depth that they can ease them back into action at any rate they choose to.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United
Mane Firmino Salah
Oxlade-Chamberlain Wijnaldum Henderson
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs
January 19, 4:30 pm, Anfield
Full team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United
Key stats/facts: Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League this season, United are the only team to take points from them, drawing 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Manchester United WLWWL
Odds via Betway: Liverpool FC win 1.4, Draw 4.75, Manchester United win 7.5
Probabilities via Google: Liverpool FC win 70%, Draw 19%, United win 11%
Prediction: Liverpool 2, United 0
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind