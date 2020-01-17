Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

January 17, 2020 By Leave a Comment
In Manchester United, Liverpool FC will be looking, on Sunday, to avenge the only team that took points from a meeting with them this season. Not that they would actually need any more motivation for a match against their bitterest of rivals, but hey, it’s the main story line in this the headliner fixture of the Premier League weekend.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will have three more key players, who had been long term injury absentees, now back in the rotation for this match, but we didn’t pick any of them in our first team prediction. The Reds have enough depth that they can ease them back into action at any rate they choose to.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

  Mane      Firmino    Salah

Oxlade-Chamberlain     Wijnaldum    Henderson 

  Robertson     Van Dijk     Gomez      Alexander-Arnold

Alisson

Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs

January 19, 4:30 pm, Anfield

Full team news for both sides: go to this link

Starting XI Predictions:   Manchester United

Key stats/facts: Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League this season, United are the only team to take points from them, drawing 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October

Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Manchester United WLWWL

Odds via Betway: Liverpool FC win 1.4,  Draw 4.75,  Manchester United win 7.5

Probabilities via Google: Liverpool FC win 70%,  Draw 19%,  United win 11%

Prediction: Liverpool 2, United 0

