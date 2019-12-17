In the words of the immortal Frank Sinatra: “it happened in Monterrey, a long time ago.” Liverpool’s match, against Monterrey, won’t be taking place “in old Mexico,” with “stars and steel guitars” of course, but in Qatar, where the UEFA Champions League winners will take on the CONCACAF Champions League victors. It’s a Club World Cup semi-final, where the winner will take on either Flamengo or Al-Hilal in the tournament final on Saturday.
This match has some added novelty in that Liverpool will play another match, in another part of the world, in an entirely different competition, the day before (today/now).
To make this actually happen, Liverpool will send their U23 team, led by their youth coach, to Aston Villa for the League Cup quarterfinal (preview here).
On Sunday Liverpool FC announced their 20 man traveling squad to Qatar, and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was fit enough to make the cut. Central defender Dejan Lovren (thigh issue), however, was not healthy enough yet.
Wijnaldum is still a doubt though to feature, as he probably won’t be risked in this one. You definitely will not see long term injury absentees Joel Matip, Fabinho and Nathaniel Clyne tomorrow night.
As for Monterrey, they will be sans long-term absentee Aviles Hurtado, but that’s the only new injury concern the underdogs have. So let’s take a look at who Jurgen Klopp may select in his first team for this one.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction
Shaqiri Firmino Origi
Keita Jones Milner
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Williams
Alisson
Match Details
Kickoff: Wednesday Dec 18, 530 BST, Khalifa International Stadium
TV: BBC 2
Odds via Bwin: Liverpool FC win 13/50, Draw 5/1, Aston Villa win 10/1
Prediction: Liverpool 5, Monterrey 0
The most dominant side in Europe versus a Liga MX side? It’s easy to predict how this one will end.
