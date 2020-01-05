How Realistic is a Kylian Mbappe Move to Liverpool FC?

One thing constant and exciting in the world of professional football is the transfer window. During this time, fans are at the edge of their seats to find out which of their favourite players are leaving, staying, and which fresh faces to root for in the coming season. Of course, while some transfer rumours are a done deal from the start, some are just that – rumours.
For instance, as 2020 draws near, Liverpool fans are hearing news of a possible Mbappe transfer from PSG. Is it merely hearsay, or is there a solid basis for this news? Let us take a closer look at what we can expect from this somewhat outrageous proposition.
Kylian Mbappe’s bright future in football
If you are a football fan, chances are you have heard about Mbappe. The 20-year old French player is often considered as the next ‘great footballer’ of his generation. He could very well be the next Ronaldo or Messi for a new era of fans.
Fresh from his World Cup win, Mbappe was drafted by Paris Saint- Germain for a cool 145 million Euro fee. He is young, he is talented, and shows great promise as an asset to any team. No wonder, when he said that he is eager for more responsibility with his “current team, or elsewhere”, tongues started wagging all pointing to Liverpool FC as the possible new home of Mbappe. If it were to happen, can you imagine how it would affect Liverpool betting odds for fans? What about the team’s dynamic? Surely it would further bolster Liverpool FC’s dominance in the league.
Jurgen Klopp weighs in on the rumour
Now that we have addressed why Mbappe is the latest ‘hot commodity’ in football, it is time to consider what Liverpool FC’s manager has to say about the issue. First, he acknowledged that indeed there is every reason to want to sign Mbappe. But, now may not be the best time for this strategy.
Liverpool is currently at the top of its game. As reigning European champions and a contender to win the Premier League title, the team is in the perfect position to attract the interest of other leading players in the game. As such, they can afford to be picky and invite players that will best fit the team’s objectives for the coming season.
Moreover, Mbappe does not appear to be showing any solid interest to transfer to Liverpool. According to Klopp, at this stage in the young player’s career, it is evident that he wants to spend more time in his home country and play for PSG. Lastly, there is the matter of money. Klopp further squashed that rumour by saying that there is no chance they can afford to sign Mbappe – to the dismay of hopeful fans of course.
In conclusion, Mbappe's star is on the rise, and he will continue to be in demand. Whether there is a future between Liverpool FC and the player remains a questionable possibility. But, each transfer season can hold a lot of surprises. Maybe down the line, we will see Mbappe shedding his PSG uniform and playing in Anfield.
