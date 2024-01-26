The Sports Bank

FC Barcelona vs Villarreal Starting XI Prediction

Dumped out of the Copa Del Rey, in the quarterfinal round at the hands of Athletic Club, FC Barcelona have little time to ruminate about the loss. Villarreal is coming to Catalonia in less than a couple days.

This should be a great one, as both Barcelona and Villarreal boast a rich history in Spanish football.

FC Barcelona vs Villarreal FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 27, 6:30 CET, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News    Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Villarreal   14th  20 pts,  DLLWD    FC Barcelona 3rd,  44 pts, WWWDL

Google Result Probability:  Villarreal  12%    Draw  16%   FC Barcelona 72%

The Catalan club have an illustrious past with numerous titles, both domestic and continental. They always brings a sense of footballing excellence. Villarreal, while nowhere near as decorated, have consistently been a very competitive side and have substantial successes to speak of; especially so in the UEFA Europa League.

Xavi needs to get this win, right here and right now to try and cool his seat. Below, we believe, is the best lineup he can start with in order to achieve that objective over the Yellow Submarine.

FC Barcelona vs Villarreal Starting XI Prediction

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Cubarsi, Hector Fort; Frenkie De Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Toress, Joao Felix.

