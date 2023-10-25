Barcelona Team News (El Clasico): Felix, Lewandowski, Raphinha

The last thing FC Barcelona needed today, in their UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Shakhtar Donetsk, was another injury concern. However, fitness misfortune struck again as forward Joao Felix limped out of the match with about 15 minutes left to play.

Not much is known right now, and it could end up being a false alarm, we’ll just have to wait for an update from the club.

El Clasico FYIs

La Liga Fixture: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, Watch: ESPN+

Kickoff: Sat Oct. 28, 16:15 CET, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 25 pts, DWWWL FC Barcelona 3rd 24 pts WDWDW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 34% Draw 26% FC Barcelona 40%

Barca Team News

Elsewhere we have plenty of Blaugranes walking wounded to go over. Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto are out injured until well into November. There had been hopes that Frenkie de Jong would be ready for this one, but that’s just not going to happen.

Then you have two more players who have missed time recently in Robert Lewandowski (the only true out and out recognized striker in the side) and Brazilian winger Raphinha.

Both have a shot of making the matchday squad but we just won’t know until closer to Saturday.

