FC Barcelona at Atletico Madrid Starting XI Predictions

When FC Barcelona welcome Atletico Madrid to the Estadi Lluis Companys on Saturday night, it will be a match where no added hype will be required. It’s simply first versus second, top of the table against the leading contender. This is a huge match for La Liga title implications. The winner, if there is one and they don’t stalemate, will make a massive statement of intent here.

So with no other build-up needed, let’s get to the first team predictions.

FC Barcelona at Atletico Madrid FYIs

Kick: Sat. Dec. 21, 8pm, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting XI Predictions Team News

La Liga Standing: Atletico Madrid 2nd, 38 pts, Barca 1st, 38 pts

La Liga Form: Atletico Madrid WWWWW Barca DLWDL

Result Probability: Atletico Madrid 24% Draw 24% Barca 52%

Starting XI Predictions

Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Jose Maria Gimenez, Clement Lenglet, Javi Galan; Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Pablo Barrios, Conor Gallagher; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez

FC Barcelona

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories