The major headline news, ahead of the huge La Liga clash on Saturday, concerns FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. The young budding Spanish superstar will miss out on the visit from Atletico Madrid due to an ankle injury. It also appears, according to various reports, Yamal will miss significant time beyond that.

The hero of the first El Clasico (you know, in October versus the bigger other, larger Madrid club), Yamal has been, and will continue to be, very key for the Blaugranes this season.

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid FYIs

Kick: Sat. Dec. 21, 8pm, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting XI Predictions Team News

La Liga Standing: Atletico Madrid 2nd, 38 pts, Barca 1st, 38 pts

La Liga Form: Atletico Madrid WWWWW Barca DLWDL

Result Probability: Atletico Madrid 24% Draw 24% Barca 52%

Team News for Both Sides

His extended absence (right now, his return is projected to be in mid-January) could adversely impact the Catalan club’s title charge. As nothing else has changed regarding the Barca fitness situation, we’ll just move on to Atletico now. Alexander Sorloth will miss out here, due to a muscle injury, with a return forecasted around just after the new year.

Borja graces (cruciate ligament) is drawing much closer to a return, but it won’t quite be this weekend.

