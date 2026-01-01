You got to love the answer Everton manager David Moyes gave to a reporter’s question about the injury status of Michael Keane and Carlos Alcaraz.

“I’m not going to tell you what the injuries are, but obviously they’re both missing the game, so we’re disappointed because it adds to quite a big number [of players out] at the moment,” Moyes said yesterday, as his side beat Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Everton FC vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick off: Sun. Jan. 4, 3pm, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Brentford FC win 30% Everton FC 40% Draw 30%

PL Form, Position: Brentford FC LLDWW, 26 pts, 9th Everton FC WLLDW, 28 pts, 8th

Everton Team News

A lot of defensiveness there, from the Scotsman who is currently on his second go around as Toffees boss. The nature of Keane and Alcaraz’s injuries are undisclosed/unspecified.

Moyes also gave a combative response 12 days ago, when he was asked about Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and his thigh injury. He ended his answer with: “We have [a timeline], but I’m not telling you.”

Well then…we’ll see if KDH will be available for not for Sunday, when Brentford comes to town.

So if none of these players are available, we would have three absentees, in addition to the two long-term injured, Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman.

Also, Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye remain away at AFCON.

So that’s potentially seven absent players in this one.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories