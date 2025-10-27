Enzo Fernandez is amongst a group of Chelsea players (which includes Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro) who will almost certainly not play on Wednesday night. After all, it’s a EFL Cup fourth round clash, so it’s really more a match for squad rotation anyway.

But on top of that, Caicedo, Pedro and Enzo are all said to be nursing knocks, of some sort, ahead of the midweek trip to Wolves.

League Cup 4th Round FYIs

Chelsea FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 29th, 7:45pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XI

So who will actually play in this one? Well, it’s a night for squad rotation- that’s for sure. While Wolverhampton Wanderers are indeed a top flight club, they still sit dead last in the Premier League table.

So Chelsea can play a quasi-B team here. This is what we think that looks like.

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI at Wolves (EFL Cup)

Filip Jorgensen; Josh Achaempong, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jorrel Hato; Reggie Walsh, Romeo Lavia; Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Buonanotte, Jamie Gittens; Marc Guiu

