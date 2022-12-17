Christian Pulisic Admits a January Chelsea Exit is Possible

Coming off an impressive showing at the World Cup in Qatar, the time could be right for Chelsea and United States attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic to change clubs. You got to strike while the iron is hot, right. He was linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer, but Stamford Bridge wouldn’t sign off on it.

This World Cup break, a second preseason of sorts, has seen him linked to Manchester United, the club he adored as a boy growing up in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on a potential loan deal.

He’s even been linked to archrival Arsenal, as reports have indicated Chelsea could actually let him leave in the January window. He’s also been strongly linked to Juventus, who are said to be interested in acquiring him.

Pulisic appeared on the podcast “Indirect,” co-hosted by Steve Schlanger and Pulisic’s USMNT teammate Tim Ream, and he discussed the transfer rumors surrounding him.

Pulisic said he’s focused on Chelsea right now, but that anything can happen and an exit is possible.

“Right now I’m absolutely back at Chelsea, focused and ready to finish the season,” he stated.

“But you know how things work in football… things change quickly and anything can happen.

“At the moment, I am just pushing myself in training and working at Chelsea, because that’s where I am right now.”

Pulisic would be a good fit at either Arsenal or United, both of which now have voids to fill in the attacking third (Arsenal with the injury of Gabriel Jesus, United with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo).

Both Newcastle and Juve need to beef up the final third as well, with Pulisic a pretty good option to augment their position groups. The USMNT advanced to the round of 16, where they eliminated by The Netherlands.

Chelsea resume competitive action on December 27, when they take on AFC Bournemouth in Premier League action.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories