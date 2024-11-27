Chelsea FC have a quartet of injury concerns ahead of their Europa Conference League match at Heidenheim. Pedro Neto (other, unspecified), Levi Colwill (unspecified illness) and Malo Gusto (also an unspecified illness) are all doubts for the continental clash in Germany.

However, they may all be passed fit to feature as well. Reece James (thigh) will not, as he once again (yes, yet again) injured.

Chelsea FC at Heidenheim FYIs

Competition: UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 4 of 6

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 23, 12:30 pm, Voith Arena, Heidenheim, Germany

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Injury Updates Starting XI Prediction

UECL Position, Form: Chelsea 1st, 9 pts, GD +13, WWW Heidenheim FC 6th, 9pts +4 GD, WWW

Blues Team News

Said Enzo Maresca on Gusto: “Malo was with us but during the night, he unfortunately did not feel well.” On Colwill, he said: “Exactly the same as Malo (Gusto). He didn’t feel very well during the night and this morning. But he could play, finish the game, and hopefully it is nothing important.”

With respect to Neto, he said: “Pedro, he had a problem with [Portugal]. There was a chance he could be with us, but we didn’t take any risks. Hopefully, he can be available for the next game.”

There is no return timeline for James right now, and man, you got to feel for that guy.

Omari Kellyman remains out as well.

