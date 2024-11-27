Enjoy your trip to Germany, Chelsea FC and Chelsea supporters. A trip to Heidenheim FC awaits, and it’s a match-up of two sides that are unbeaten in the UEFA Europa Conference League. In addition to that, Chelsea are top of the table, for this competition. Yes, it’s the third tier continental competition, but hey, you can only beat the teams in front of you.

Chelsea at Heidenheim FC FYIs

Competition: UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 4 of 6

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 23, 12:30 pm, Voith Arena, Heidenheim, Germany

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Injury Updates Starting XI Prediction

UECL Position, Form: Chelsea 1st, 9 pts, GD +13, WWW Heidenheim FC 6th, 9pts +4 GD, WWW

So, in order to keep the good times rolling what lineup will first year manager Enzo Maresca go with? There will no doubt be some regulars in there, to balance out all the reserves. It won’t be the strongest side, to face Heidenheim FC, but it will be decently strong side.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Heidenheim FC

Filip Jorgensen; Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ben Chilwell; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei; Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho; Christopher Nkunku

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

