Chelsea FC are off until November 23rd, when they’ll travel to Leicester City. In the meantime, we’ll use this international break to look at the Blues current injury situation, which right now stands at three senior team players: Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho.

The west London side are sitting pretty right now, in third place at the November FIFA window; just four points behind second place Manchester City.

He started alongside Moises Caicedo again yesterday, comprising one of the most expensive midfield duos in history. However, Lavia came off with about 20 minutes left, due to an issue that was not specified.

No update was given after the match either. Given how injuries limited him to just one half of one game last season, it’s very understandable why you might be worried about his being sidelined for a long term.

Enzo Maresca summed it up perfectly, in regards to Cole Palmer’s fitness levels: “We didn’t take any risks. He was a doubt until the end.

“He’s painful now but hopefully nothing important.” He had been a doubt up until the game.

The English winger has missed the last three, including the draw against his former club a week ago. An undisclosed illness and unspecified knock are the reasons for his being sidelined, and we’ll just have to see what happens after the November internationals.

