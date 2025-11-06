Chelsea Starting Lineup Prediction vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea got a nice win, very close to home last weekend, beating Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby. Then, in midweek, they traveled to the farthest end of the area of the world covered by UEFA: Baku, Azerbaijan. After a long road trip (nearly 3,000 miles) that ended in a disappointing draw at Qarabag. Now they are now back home to host overall bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers. It’s a good time to play the winless Wolves, who just sacked Vitor Pereira. They are indeed wounded Wolves right now.

Chelsea FC vs Wolves FYIs

Kick: Sat. Nov. 8, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 70% Wolves 12% Draw 18%

PL Form: Chelsea LWWWL 7th, 17 pts Wolves DDLLL 20th, 2 pts

With Romeo Lavia being injured again now, Moises Caicedo or Enzo Fernandez will no doubt have a major workload going forward. With Lavia out for awhile, the two midfield maestros have one less guy to spell them when Maresca does squad rotation.

On another Chelsea lineup prediction note, we think Pedro Neto will shake off his unspecified knock here, and find his way into the first team.

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI vs Wolves

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho; Marc Guiu

