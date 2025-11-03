Chelsea Team News, Predicted Starting XI at Qarabag FK

Chelsea got a nice win, very close to home this weekend, beating Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby. Now they travel to the farthest end point of the UEFA footprint- Baku, Azerbaijan. It’s a midweek Champions League clash at Qarabag FK, who reside in the largest city situated on the Caspian Sea. Sounds like an exciting adventure for Chelsea, so let’s preview it!

Champions League Match Day 4 of 8 FYIs

Chelsea at Qarabag FK

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 5, 5:45pm, Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

UCL Group Phase Standing, Form: Chelsea 11th, 6 pts, LWW Qarabag FK 13th, 6 pts WWL

Blues Team News

There are no changes at all here, as the situation remains the same. Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo, Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill remain out as long-term injury absentees.

And of course, Mykhaylo Mudryk remains suspended by the club. In terms of looking at the first team prediction, we’re thinking Romeo Lavia will get a start in central/defensive midfield.

That means one of either Moises Caicedo or Enzo Fernandez will go to the bench here.

Predicted Starting XI at Qarabag FK

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo; Estevao Willian, Joao Pedro, Jaime Gittens; Marc Guiu

