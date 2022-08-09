There are now just 23 shopping days left in the summer transfer window, and Chelsea FC still have ground to make up here. The southwest London side got off to a very late start this summer transfer window, and that has left them with some gaps in their roster to bridge. Or Stamford Bridge, you could say.

We start with the latest on Timo Werner, who has now finalized his move back to RB Leipzig. We covered this one in detail yesterday, over at this link.

Timo Werner has signed the contract as new RB Leipzig player – he leaves Chelsea on a permanent deal. ????? #RBLeipzig #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

This is not a loan move, but a permanent deal. While Werner is largely considered a flop, due to the scoring droughts he often endured, he still provided a lot for the club. He was instrumental in their winning Europe in 2020-21. See the graphic below:

Timo Werner played such an important role in our 2021 @ChampionsLeague winning campaign. pic.twitter.com/7cpap8wRf9 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 8, 2022

Next to potentially leave the Chelsea attack is Callum Hudson-Odoi, the winger has spent most of his time, in recent years, our of favor. Borussia Dortmund are back in for the English winger, as BVB is a place where the 21-year-old could find the playing time that he’s looking for. Hudson-Odoi has told the club that he wants out, and if he doesn’t move on to Dortmund, then he could stay in London and join Crystal Palace instead.

Any potential deal could see Wilfried Zaha going the other way, as part of the arrangement.

Zaha could be had for a so-called “bargain price,” relatively speaking. Here’s more on this, via 90 Min and also Caught Offside.

