As Chelsea FC draw closer to their next fixture, a London derby at Selhurst Park, it looks like they’ll have another player back and available for selection in Trevoh Chalobah. He is not really a big part of manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, but hey, at least that very long injured player list shortens by one name.

Chalobah (thigh) returned to full training, and the same could be said for another defender, Levi Colwill.

Chelsea FC at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick: Mon. Feb. 12, 8pm, Selhurst Park

Win Probability: Chelsea FC win 52% Draw 25% Crystal Palace 23%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 11th, 31 pts, LLWWW Crystal Palace 15th, 18 pts, DDLLD

Blues Team News

He is a doubt here due to an unspecified issue. Elsewhere goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (knee) is moving closer towards a return, having recovered from his knee problem.

This match will most likely come too soon however. Finally, you have the quintet of long-term injury absentees.

Marc Cucurella (ankle), Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Lesley Ugochukwu (thigh) are all out indefinitely. We won’t see any of them feature any time soon.

