Chelsea FC Team News vs Wolves: Broja, Jackson, Colwill

What a quiet January transfer window for Chelsea FC! What was Todd Boehly doing?! Or are he and his Clearlake Capital cronies finally taking FFP seriously? One deal was done on deadline day, but it was a not an incoming, but an outgoing- striker Armando Broja headed to fellow southwest London club Fulham, on loan for a small fee.

Interesting enough, the team Fulham beat out to get Broja is Sunday’s opponent, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea FC vs Wolves FYIs

Kick: Sun. Feb 4, 2pm, Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 59% Wolves 18% Draw 23%

PL Form: Chelsea LWWWL 10th, 31 pts Wolves LDWWW 11th, 29 pts

Broja being sent away was supposed to be a part of a big push to spend big on a striker in the summer, (hint hint Napoli’s Victor Osimhen), but he wasn’t sold permanently. He’ll be back on the roster come end of the season.

Of course, if he tears it up, just a short distance down Fulham Road, then his transfer market value could soar, and then Chelsea uraise funds off a summer sale, so maybe that’s the plan here.

Chelsea FC Team News

So as we turn our attention from the transfer window back to the league, we see that Chelsea will, due to Senegal’s early elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations, have striker Nicolas Jackson back in the squad. While he wasn’t re-integrated in time for the lopsided Liverpool loss, he is expected to start here.

Now for the bad news, Levi Colwill (tendon) is a doubt here after being absent in midweek.

And of course, you have the long list of longer-term injury absentees.

That list had been well into double digits, but now it runs seven deep, with Robert Sanchez (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Reece James (thigh) and Romeo Lavia (thigh).

