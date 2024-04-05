Believe it or not, Chelsea FC still have something to play for, beyond the FA Cup, this season. The classic, thrilling, win for the ages over Manchester United brought them up to 10th place in the Premier League table. And entering Sunday’s clash as bottom of the barrel Sheffield United, they’re just two points behind seventh-placed West Ham United, and with two games in hand on the Hammers.

So a chance at earning a UEFA Europa Conference League berth, for next season, it still possible. Plus there is the back door entrance available, via the FA Cup.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Sun. Apr. 7 5:30pm, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 69% Draw 17% Sheffield United 14%

PL Standing: Sheffield United 20th, 15 pts Chelsea 10th, 43 pts

PL Form: Sheffield United LDDLL Chelsea WDWDD

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino said the following after last night’s win:

“Today for me, I am so happy not only for the three points or maybe the performance was better than Manchester United. But for me it is the first time that I start to feel the connection between the team and the fans. That is going to be a really helpful for us in the season. It is really important.”

“Nine games to play still, If we win all the games, for sure we will be in Europe,” Pochettino said.

“For now it is about Sheffield, the most important game.”

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

Djorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson

