Aston Villa head into Sunday’s clash with Brentford FC only four points off the pace for the top of the table. As Villa enter the weekend, they have seven injury concerns, five of which are longer-term injury absentees: Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Andres Garcia and Alysson; and we’ll cover that here.

They also have two “late fitness test” guys, in Ollie Watkins and Ross Barkley, who we covered in the last post. So let’s get it into it!

Aston Villa vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb 1, 2pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Result Probability via Google: Aston Villa 46% Draw 27% Brentford 27%

Premier League Form, Standings: Aston Villa LWDLW, 3rd, 46 pts Brentford DWWLL, 8th, 33 pts

Aston Villa Injury Updates

Youri Tielemans

He’s got an ankle injury that we’ll keep him out until mid-April.

Emery said on Wednesday that: “Tielemans is 8-10 weeks out.”

Boubacar Kamara

During that same media session, Emery told us something that we all kind of suspected, for awhile, but now have confirmation of- Kamara’s knee injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

“Kamara is a long time,” Emery said. “I think he’s not going to play this season.”

Andres Garcia

Emery put it bluntly and succinctly: “Andres Garcia is out for three weeks. He has a hamstring injury, a small injury.”

John McGinn

As for the team captain, he’s on a similar path to Tielemans, just a couple weeks earlier. Said Emery: “McGinn, more or less, is 6-8 weeks out.”

Alysson

His timeline for return is to be determined, as he works on recovering from a knee injury.

