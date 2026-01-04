Fresh off a nice win over Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa look to keep their Premier League title charge going at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. The injury situation, in the big picture, kind of remains the same, with Ross Barkley (knee), Amadou Onana (thigh), Tyrone Mings (also a thigh injury) and Pau Torres (calf/shin/heel) all still sidelined.

However, Villa boss Unai Emery did provide an update, of sorts, on the last three players we mentioned there, in the New Year. We kind of have a bit more of a timeline now.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Jan. 7,:730pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Crystal Palace FC 14th, 27 pts, LLLDL Aston Villa 3rd, 42 pts, WWWLW

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace 33% Draw 28% Aston Villa 39%

Aston Villa Team News

“Onana got injured on Tuesday,” Emery said two days ago duirng a press conference.

“Pau (Torres) got injured one month ago – he may be out for one or two weeks, and Mings as well. Onana, more.”

Barkley will still be out for awhile, most likely February. As for the other three, they won’t feature against Palace on Wednesday, but they could come back later on this month. And then finally, Evan Guessand remains away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

